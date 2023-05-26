Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

National Park Service discovers den of mountain lion kittens

A mountain lion studied by biologists in wilderness areas near Los Angeles has given birth to...
A mountain lion studied by biologists in wilderness areas near Los Angeles has given birth to three healthy kittens.(National Park Service)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A mountain lion studied by biologists in wilderness areas near Los Angeles has given birth to three healthy kittens, the National Park Service said Thursday.

The three females estimated to be a month old were found May 18 nestled in a patch of poison oak in the Simi Hills area about 40 miles northwest of downtown LA, the park service said in a statement.

They were born to a 5-year-old cougar dubbed P-77 that has been tracked since November 2019. Scientists are calling the babies P-113, P-114 and P-115.

The father isn’t immediately known. Biologists aren’t currently following any male cougars in P-77′s habitat, so they suspect the father might have come from nearby mountains and then went back.

P-77 makes her home in an area between the 101 and 118 freeways overlapping the Santa Monica and Santa Susana mountain ranges.

It’s the third mountain lion litter found in the Simi Hills in recent years. P-62 gave birth in 2018 and P-67 delivered a litter in 2020, officials said.

The park service has been studying mountain lions since 2002 in and around the Santa Monica Mountains to determine how they survive in a fragmented and urbanized environment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 12000 block of LaGrange Road on reports of a...
Man shot multiple times at tire store in east Louisville
Celebrate the unofficial start of summer as Kissel Entertainment’s Summer Kick-Off Carnival is...
Lynn Family Stadium hosts 11-day Summer Kickoff Carnival
Fern Valley Road
Multiple lanes closed on I-65 South near Fern Valley Road
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Cities outside the Louisville Metro are encountering young car thieves who are armed, organized...
Young armed car thieves target neighborhoods in cities outside Louisville Metro

Latest News

Hadassah Schroeder donated her hair to Rylee Brooks who was diagnosed with cancer.
4th grader donates hair to freshman battling cancer
Old National Bank memorial cleared
Old National Bank mass shooting survivor recalls terrifying experience
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., to...
Debt ceiling talks make ‘progress’ McCarthy says, talks narrow on deal ahead of looming deadline
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve shows price pressures ticked up in...
Measure of inflation closely tracked by Fed increased in April
The Big Four Pedestrian Bridge and the skyline of Louisville, Kentucky.
FORECAST: Sunny and comfortable afternoon ahead