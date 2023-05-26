Old National Bank mass shooting survivor recalls terrifying experience

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s difficult for Dallas Schwartz to talk about April 10, 2023, the day a co-worker shot her, killed five people and injured several others at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.

Schwartz had started working at the bank six weeks before the mass shooting.

She was the first one shot and recalled encountering the shooter in the hallway and greeting him as she normally would.

What happened next is still blurry. Schwartz remembers the bullet striking her in the leg.

She went and hid in the bathroom, pacing.

Schwartz said she didn’t immediately feel the pain from the bullet. Once she sat down, she realized how seriously she was injured.

She used her scarf as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. Schwartz said she remembered debating whether to wear the scarf that morning before leaving for work. Grabbing it was a last-second decision that saved her life.

She said she tried calling 911, but it wasn’t getting through. She decided to text her husband and her mother to tell them she was alive and ask them to call for help.

Schwartz said it was more than a sigh of relief to hear police inside the bank once the gunfire stopped. Their quick actions not only saved her life, but also gave her a sense of safety.

It was after those moments that she realized the extent of the violence, and that lives were lost.

It’s been nearly two months since the tragedy. During that time, Schwartz wanted to speak to the public about the people who saved her life and helped her through her recovery.

From the officers, the EMT who made her feel safe in the ambulance, to the doctors, nurses, therapists and everyone in between, Schwartz is thankful unlike ever before.

She also spoke about the bank’s response and the outpouring of support from them, including the CEO.

Her gratitude was the reason for her desire to share her story.

Schwartz has a 7-year-old daughter and two teenage stepsons. She looks forward to being there for the milestones to come in their lives.

Schwartz’s injury was severe, and she has a long road to recovery. She still carries around a medical device to help heal the wound on her leg.

She hopes to one day work for Old National Bank again.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Schwartz as she navigates her forever-impacted life.

