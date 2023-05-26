Contact Troubleshooters
Police arrest Louisville woman in connection to Arrowridge Drive homicide

Zaira A. Ferraiuolo, 34
Zaira A. Ferraiuolo, 34(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police arrested a woman in connection to a homicide on Arrowridge Drive Thursday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 9600 block of Arrowridge Drive on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside the bedroom with a gunshot wound.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said the man died before he could be taken to the hospital.

Later that evening, police arrested 34-year-old Zaira A. Ferraiuolo and charged her with one count of murder.

An arrest citation said Ferraiuolo turned herself in after the shooting and admitted her crime to the police.

Documents said she walked into the man’s bedroom with a weapon and got into a verbal altercation with him.

He then struck her with a roll of wrapping paper.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

