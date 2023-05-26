Southern Indiana man killed in motorcycle crash after being thrown from bike

LANESVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A 38-year-old man has died from a motorcycle crash in Harrison County on Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. near the Lanesville baseball and softball fields just of SR62.

Dispatch called emergency units to the field’s parking lot after a motorcycle had reportedly crashed into a parked vehicle.

Early investigation revealed a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, which was operated by Gary T. Graff of Laconia, was heading west on SR62 at a high speed.

The motorcycle continued west and passed a westbound car, and as the motorcycle completed the pass, the rider drove off the north side of the highway and down an embankment.

This caused the motorcycle to crash into a parked car in the baseball facility’s parking lot, throwing Graff from the bike.

Police said witnesses and bystanders at the field called 911 and immediately began assisting Graff.

While a medical helicopter was called to the scene, medical personnel confirmed Graff had died. The family was notified on Thursday evening.

ISP said the crash is still under investigation, with speeding and alcohol believed to be a factor in the crash. Toxicology reports are still pending.

