Suspect in cell phone store robberies arrested

Dominic Lamounta Sanders, 29, of Louisville, is charged with the robberies of two cell phone...
Dominic Lamounta Sanders, 29, of Louisville, is charged with the robberies of two cell phone stores and the theft of four phones from a third store.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man has been arrested in connection with the robberies of two cell phones stores and the theft of merchandise from a third.

Dominic Lamounta Sanders, 29, of Louisville, was taken into custody by Louisville Metro police on May 25.

An arrest warrant says that on April 20, Sanders took two cell phones by force from a Metro PCS store. The warrant states that before the robbery Sanders called the store to ask if they had the specific cell phones - an iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max – in stock.

Police say when the clerk was showing him the phones, Sanders reached for them, but the clerk pulled them back. After demanding the clerk give him the phones, the warrant says Sanders went behind the counter and pushed the clerk into the counter, injuring her back. Sanders took the phone from the clerk and fled from the store.

The second robbery Sanders is charged with happened the next day at the Cricket Wireless store in the 4400 block of Cane Run Road. Sanders allegedly went into an employee only area behind the desk and told the clerk he was armed.  When the clerk attempted to stop Sanders, the report says he pushed the female employee down and fled.

Court records show Sanders is also facing a theft by unlawful taking charge for taking four cell phones from the T-Mobile store in the 900 block of Baxter Ave. on May 5. The phones, which have a total value of $3,120, were taken from an employee only office. Sanders was recorded on surveillance video removing the phones from the safe and hiding them in his hoodie before leaving the store.

After stealing the phones, police say Sanders went to a cell phone and computer repair shop where he sold them. Video at that store showed him removing the phones from his hoodie.

Sanders was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned today. His bond was initially set at $10,000 cash.

