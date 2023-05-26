Teenager in hospital after shooting in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager is in the hospital after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Thursday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of 28th and Cleveland around 9:15 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a juvenile in his mid-teens who said he was shot in the hand while walking.

He was transported to UofL Hospital for treatment. Officials said his injuries are non-life threatening.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.