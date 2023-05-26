Contact Troubleshooters
Two state police chase leads to multiple charges for Southern Kentucky man

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:51 AM EDT
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is in jail facing a host of charges following a police chase that went through parts of two states.

Early Thursday morning, Scott County, Tennessee dispatchers contacted the Kentucky State Police post in London to ask for their help. Officers from there were chasing a 2003 blue Harley Davidson motorcycle up U.S. 27 and the suspect was about to cross into McCreary County.

Kentucky State Police troopers, joined by the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office, took over at the state line.

The driver of the bike, Daniel Kyle Clark, 32, of Stearns, ended up crashing his bike and taking off into some tall grass trying to escape.

Police found him a short time later and after a brief struggle, placed him under arrest. When officers searched him, they found nearly 85 grams of what they believed to be meth on him.

Clark is facing multiple charges including two counts of fleeing and evading police, DUI, trafficking in a controlled substance, resisting arrest and several traffic-related offenses.

He is being held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.

