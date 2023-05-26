Contact Troubleshooters
Woman killed in double shooting near Zorn Avenue identified

Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was killed and a man injured in a shooting near Zorn Avenue on Friday afternoon.
By Dustin Vogt, Marresa Burke and Julia Huffman
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the woman killed in a double shooting near Zorn Avenue on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in the 600 block of Country Club Road, according to LMPD Major Jason Grissom.

“I heard five consecutive pops and I immediately knew it was gunfire,” a neighbor said. “There was a pause for like 30 to 45 seconds, then another pop. After that, I heard a few individuals screaming, ‘He’s bleeding. She’s bleeding.’ Something to that effect. I heard the word bleeding.”

Officers arrived and found an adult woman who had been shot at least once, as well as an adult man who was shot multiple times.

Grissom said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to University Hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.

Both individuals are from the area, but police said they are unsure of the relationship between the two victims.

The coroner identified the woman as 30-year-old Breona Brown.

Grissom said police are in the process of interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. There are no arrests.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

