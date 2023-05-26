Contact Troubleshooters
Woman killed, man injured in shooting near Zorn Avenue

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Country Club Road shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday.
The shooting happened in the 600 block of Country Club Road shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was killed and a man injured in a shooting near Zorn Avenue on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in the 600 block of Country Club Road, according to LMPD Major Jason Grissom.

Officers arrived and found an adult woman who had been shot at least once, as well as an adult man who was shot multiple times.

Grissom said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to University Hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.

Both individuals are from the area, but police said they are unsure of the relationship between the two victims.

Grissom said police are in the process of interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. There are no arrests.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

