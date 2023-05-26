Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman wins $2 million lottery jackpot after thinking it was $2,000 prize

A California woman won a $2 million lottery jackpot thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket.
A California woman won a $2 million lottery jackpot thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket.(California Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - A Southern California woman recently got a pleasant surprise when finding out her lottery ticket was worth a couple million dollars.

According to the California Lottery, Ruby Evans’ million-dollar story began when she bought an Instant Prize Crossword scratch-off ticket at Sweet Time Donuts in Compton.

She scratched the ticket and thought she had won $2,000.

But when she returned to the store to obtain a claim form, the shop’s owner scanned the winning ticket and a new prize amount appeared in the amount of $2 million.

“I’ll tell you what, this is a big blessing. It’s given me a chance to pay off my bills, my mortgage and help my daughters,” Evans told lottery officials. “I’m having fun.”

Evans also shared that she previously won $5,000 from a lottery ticket bought at the same store.

The store owners will receive $10,000 for selling the $2 million ticket.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 12000 block of LaGrange Road on reports of a...
Man shot multiple times at tire store in east Louisville
Cities outside the Louisville Metro are encountering young car thieves who are armed, organized...
Young armed car thieves target neighborhoods in cities outside Louisville Metro
Celebrate the unofficial start of summer as Kissel Entertainment’s Summer Kick-Off Carnival is...
Lynn Family Stadium hosts 11-day Summer Kickoff Carnival
Fern Valley Road
Multiple lanes closed on I-65 South near Fern Valley Road
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
Biden celebrates LSU, UConn champion basketball teams at White House
FILE - A plane drops fire retardant near the Lake Christine wildfire on July 4, 2018, in...
Judge says fire retardant drops are polluting streams but allows use to continue
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asks supporters to peacefully rally to protest vote to impeach
Veteran’s Club Founder and CEO Jeremy Harrell
Millions of Veterans will not be getting checks unless lawmakers reach deal
Mayor Craig Greenberg and LMPD release more details from the DOJ investigation.
Community reacts to LMPD release of additional DOJ report details