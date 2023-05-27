Contact Troubleshooters
2X Game Changers announces Future Healers expansion into Nashville, Tennessee

Future Healers announced their expansion into Nashville Tennessee
Future Healers announced their expansion into Nashville Tennessee(2X Game Changers)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 2X Game Changers shared exciting news as the two-year anniversary of the Future Healers program in Metro Louisville approaches.

Future Healers will be expanding to Nashville, Tennessee following the development of a new partnership between Vanderbilt University Medical Center, its School of Medicine, and the community partners Stronger Than My Father and ATF Nashville.

Expanding into the Nashville area to positively impact kids aged 4-13 has been a goal for Future Healers for several years, the release said.

Future Healers is a partnership comprised of 2X Game Changers Organization, UofL Health, their Department of Surgery, and UofL’s School of Medicine.

2X Game Changers, medical students, and UofL surgeons will be traveling to Nashville this week to meet with the medical and community partners to finalize everything needed to set a start date.

To support this start of Future Healers Nashville, the Louisville partnership will donate $10,000 worth of seed monies to help purchase materials and other needs for the Nashville children for the medical curriculum, the release said.

The money will be donated in remembrance of two people connected to UofL’s School of Medicine, Dr. Joan E. Thomas M.D. and Dr. J. David Richardson, M.D..

Thomas was a 1966 graduate of the School of Medicine and a long-time practicing physician in West Louisville.

Richardson was a former American College of Surgeons president and a long-time supporter of the 2X Game Changers organization and the Future Healers medical program.

