Churchill Downs confirms horse death after race

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A horse was euthanized after a race at Churchill Downs on Friday, according to a release.

Lost in Limbo significantly injured his left front leg near the finish of Friday’s seventh race, Equine Medical Director for CDI Doctor Will Farmer said.

After evaluation, it was determined that the injury was unrecoverable and the horse was humanely euthanized, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

