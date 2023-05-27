Coroner identifies 32-year-old man hit by car, killed on Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man who was hit by a car and killed early Saturday in the Okolona neighborhood.

Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers responded to the Outer Loop near Briarcliff Road around 5:30 a.m.

Investigators said a man was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a Dodge Caravan headed west on Outer Loop near I-65.

Police said the driver of the Caravan stayed at the scene in addition to another driver who stopped and assisted in giving first aid.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the man died before he could be taken to the hospital. He was identified as 32-year-old Douglas Trent III.

This is an ongoing investigation.

