FORECAST: Dry and warm today as clouds are on the increase

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds increase today ahead of our next round of rain

Scattered light showers gradually build in late tonight

The first heat wave of the season arrives just in time for the first official day of summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will be on the increase for our Saturday, becoming overcast for most by this afternoon.

Despite the clouds, temperatures will still warm into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tonight, scattered light showers gradually build in from our east. Most showers will stay east of I-65 until roughly sunrise Sunday morning. Temperatures fall into the 50s for lows.

Sunday will be overcast, with off-and-on light showers and much cooler temperatures.

It won’t be a washout in terms of rain chances, but it could impact your outdoor plans. Especially with highs only reaching the 60s at best.

Any rain showers will fade away Sunday night with a slow, but steady clearing trend expected for the overnight hours.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.