Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Dry and warm today as clouds are on the increase

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, May 27, 2023
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clouds increase today ahead of our next round of rain
  • Scattered light showers gradually build in late tonight
  • The first heat wave of the season arrives just in time for the first official day of summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will be on the increase for our Saturday, becoming overcast for most by this afternoon.

Despite the clouds, temperatures will still warm into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tonight, scattered light showers gradually build in from our east. Most showers will stay east of I-65 until roughly sunrise Sunday morning. Temperatures fall into the 50s for lows.

Sunday will be overcast, with off-and-on light showers and much cooler temperatures.

It won’t be a washout in terms of rain chances, but it could impact your outdoor plans. Especially with highs only reaching the 60s at best.

Any rain showers will fade away Sunday night with a slow, but steady clearing trend expected for the overnight hours.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, May 27, 2023

Most Read

Cities outside the Louisville Metro are encountering young car thieves who are armed, organized...
Young armed car thieves target neighborhoods in cities outside Louisville Metro
The shooting happened in the 600 block of Country Club Road shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday.
Woman killed in double shooting near Zorn Avenue identified
The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. near the Lanesville baseball and softball fields just of...
Southern Indiana man killed in motorcycle crash after being thrown from bike
The Hittle family shared the video on social media in May after a trip to the Louisville Zoo.
Family shares heartfelt moment as Louisville Zoo orangutan asks to see newborn
Zaira A. Ferraiuolo, 34
Police arrest Louisville woman in connection to Arrowridge Drive homicide

Latest News

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, May 27, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Blog 5/24
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, May 23, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Blog Update 5/23