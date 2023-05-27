Contact Troubleshooters
Governor Beshear orders flags to half-staff for Memorial Day

Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff
(MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until noon Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.

“This Memorial Day, we as Americans will come together to honor and remember the brave men and women who gave their lives for our country and our freedom,” Beshear said. “For their boundless love and selflessness, our fallen Kentucky servicemen and women asked of us only this: that we remember them. Let us take strength, determination and a renewed sense of commitment from their heroic example, to make our communities a better place for our family, friends and fellow Kentuckians.”

Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute.

For more flag status information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

