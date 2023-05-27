Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Large crowds expected despite low water level at Rough River Lake

Rough River Lake
Rough River Lake(WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some boaters could face some shallow water on the lakes this weekend.

A popular spot facing trouble is Rough River Lake in Breckinridge County.

The US Army Corps of Engineers lowered the water on the lake because of dam maintenance.

The owners of Nick’s Boat Dock hope that doesn’t scare people away.

They said Memorial Day weekend and Fourth of July weekend are always the busiest times at the lake, full of music and grilling.

”Typically, you’ll have a 45-minute wait to even get in here,” Mike Brown said. “We have boats stacked up because everyone comes here because we have music playing, our gas guys are just out there humping and working their tails off. We have the grills going. It’s a great place to come and have a good time, so everybody likes to be here.”

Brown and his wife are keeping an eye on the water levels, updating maps for boaters.

They said the positives of the weekend outweigh the shallow water, and they’re still expecting a large crowd.

“All indications are showing it’s going to be a great weekend,” Brown said. “The weather is perfect. People are coming down. Boats have been flowing in all day long. We got the grills all fired up cooking, regardless of the water levels. It’s a hill, but it’s no hill for a climber.”

Brown is also reminding everyone to be safe and responsible on the water.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cities outside the Louisville Metro are encountering young car thieves who are armed, organized...
Young armed car thieves target neighborhoods in cities outside Louisville Metro
The shooting happened in the 600 block of Country Club Road shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday.
Woman killed in double shooting near Zorn Avenue identified
The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. near the Lanesville baseball and softball fields just of...
Southern Indiana man killed in motorcycle crash after being thrown from bike
The Hittle family shared the video on social media in May after a trip to the Louisville Zoo.
Family shares heartfelt moment as Louisville Zoo orangutan asks to see newborn
Zaira A. Ferraiuolo, 34
Police arrest Louisville woman in connection to Arrowridge Drive homicide

Latest News

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
Man shot during argument in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LMPD's impound lot sits near the waterfront on Frankfort Avenue. (Source: WAVE News)
LMPD impound lot offering third amnesty period this week
17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset was pronounced dead at Clifty Creek boat ramp by the...
Teenager pronounced dead at Lake Cumberland
LMPD: Man hit by car, killed on Outer Loop