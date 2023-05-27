Large crowds expected despite low water level at Rough River Lake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some boaters could face some shallow water on the lakes this weekend.

A popular spot facing trouble is Rough River Lake in Breckinridge County.

The US Army Corps of Engineers lowered the water on the lake because of dam maintenance.

The owners of Nick’s Boat Dock hope that doesn’t scare people away.

They said Memorial Day weekend and Fourth of July weekend are always the busiest times at the lake, full of music and grilling.

”Typically, you’ll have a 45-minute wait to even get in here,” Mike Brown said. “We have boats stacked up because everyone comes here because we have music playing, our gas guys are just out there humping and working their tails off. We have the grills going. It’s a great place to come and have a good time, so everybody likes to be here.”

Brown and his wife are keeping an eye on the water levels, updating maps for boaters.

They said the positives of the weekend outweigh the shallow water, and they’re still expecting a large crowd.

“All indications are showing it’s going to be a great weekend,” Brown said. “The weather is perfect. People are coming down. Boats have been flowing in all day long. We got the grills all fired up cooking, regardless of the water levels. It’s a hill, but it’s no hill for a climber.”

Brown is also reminding everyone to be safe and responsible on the water.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.