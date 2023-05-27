LMPD impound lot offering third amnesty period this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police will begin its third amnesty period on the city’s tow lot in an effort to reduce the number of vehicles inside.

The amnesty period begins on Sunday, May 28, and will run through June 3. During this period, all towing and storage fees will be waived for individuals picking up vehicles from within the tow lot.

Metro Council partnered with city leaders to create an amnesty ordinance to reduce the number of abandoned vehicles on roadways by reducing crowding at the city’s Tow Lot, according to a release from LMPD.

The ordinance allows Metro Public Works’ director to create an amnesty period and eliminate a financial barrier that could contribute to the lot’s overcrowding.

“LMPD is committed to improving the safety of our streets and community and this is one step in that direction,” Major Emily McKinley said. “The Amnesty Period will allow people to retrieve their vehicles and alleviate overcrowding in the city’s tow lot.”

The tow lot is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In order to pick up a vehicle, people will need to bring:

State Issued Photo ID

Proof of Insurance

Must be registered owner of the vehicle or have a notarized statement from the registered owner giving someone else permission to claim vehicle. Notarized statement must include the make, model, color, and VIN of vehicle.

Driver must have valid driver’s license to drive vehicle off property.

To schedule an appointment for pickup, call (502) 574-7078.

Click or tap here to see if your vehicle is in the Impound Lot.

