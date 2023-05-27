Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville man arrested in connection to shooting in Jacobs neighborhood

LMPD arrested 19-year-old Corionte Fant on Friday.
LMPD arrested 19-year-old Corionte Fant on Friday.(LMDC)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that happened in the Jacobs neighborhood on May 3, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.

LMPD arrested 19-year-old Corionte Fant on Friday. He is being charged with murder and wanton endangerment first degree, according to an arrest report.

Fant admitted to shooting the victim, who is also his half-brother, according to the report.

The arrest report states that Jo’Cori Harris Sr., who was arrested on May 9, is a co-defendant in this case. Harris Sr. identified Fant as being involved in and firing a rifle during the shooting.

Both are suspects in a homicide homicide investigation after Louisville Metro police found 30-year-old Jo’Cori Harris Jr. dead on Nichols View Court on May 3.

Fant’s arraignment is currently scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m.

