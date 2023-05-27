Louisville police investigate homicide in the Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was found dead in the Chickasaw neighborhood early Saturday.

Louisville officers responded to the 3500 block of Grand Avenue around 1 a.m. and found a man who had been shot multiple times.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the man died at the scene before he could be taken to the hospital.

Investigators are hopeful someone in the residential neighborhood may have heard or seen something that could help in the investigation.

Police are asking the public to help them bring justice to this man’s family and to the community.

LMPD encourages anyone to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 574-LMPD or use the anonymous Crime Tip Portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.