Man shot during argument in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after police said he was shot during an argument that broke out in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Saturday morning.

Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were called to respond to a shooting in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Berry Boulevard. Calls came in around 11 a.m.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. Investigators said there was a dispute between the man and another in the parking lot when he was shot.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

