Old Henry Road to be closed for culvert installation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A section of Old Henry Road is scheduled to be closed starting on Tuesday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The road will be closed from 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30 to 5 p.m. Friday, June 30 between Arnold Palmer Boulevard to Old Henry Trail so that contract crews can install a large box culvert, according to the release.

Officials said the closure will remain in effect through weekends as well.

Arnold Palmer Boulevard and Old Henry Trail will stay open, however, motorists should expect that work will be taking place at the intersections, according to the release. Bush Farm Road will stay open during the work.

Officials said anyone traveling through the area should expect increased travel times and delays while going through the detour route.

Depending on the destination, the detour route is from Factory Lane to Old Henry Road to Old Henry Trail then reconnect to Old Henry Road, or from Old Henry Road to Old Henry Trail to reconnect to Old Henry Road. Signage will be on the route to help motorists navigate the closures and detours, according to the release.

This work is being done as a part of the KY 3084 and KY 362 construction project. For more information on the project, click or tap here.

