Teenager pronounced dead at Lake Cumberland

17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset was pronounced dead at Clifty Creek boat ramp by the...
17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset was pronounced dead at Clifty Creek boat ramp by the Russell County coroner shortly before 9:30 on Friday night.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials in Russell County are investigating the death of a teenager at Lake Cumberland.

17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset was pronounced dead at Clifty Creek boat ramp by the Russell County coroner shortly before 9:30 on Friday night. According to officials, Powell was one of two people in a car that had entered the water. The other person reportedly was able to escape, according to KY Fish & Wildlife officers.

Powell is being taken to the state medical examiner in Frankfort for further evaluation.

The investigation is being led by KY Fish & Wildlife officers and the Russell County coroner’s office.

This story is ongoing and we will provide updates as they become available.

