FORECAST: Light rain and cooler temperatures for Sunday

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, May 28, 2023
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered light showers today, especially east of I-65
  • Dry and warmer for Memorial Day
  • Temperatures warm-up in a big way this week with our first 90° high of the season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered light rain will continue this morning, especially for areas east of I-65.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler as well with below-average highs only making it into the 60s.

Any rain showers will fade away Sunday night with a slow, but steady clearing trend expected for the overnight hours.

We’ll remain dry for Memorial Day, with a few rays of sunshine in between breaks in the clouds.

Temperatures will hover right around the upper 70s and low 80s for highs.

Partly to mostly clear skies Monday night as temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s for lows

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

