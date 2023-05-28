Indiana WWII Navy Veteran Jack Mooney celebrates his 96th birthday

GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana World War II Navy Veteran celebrated his 96th birthday this weekend.

Honor Flight Bluegrass and KILROY organized a drive-by parade at Jack Mooney’s home in Georgetown on Saturday.

The parade began at 1 p.m. and went directly to his home on Estate Drive.

Guests were asked to bring signed birthday cards to drop off in a box in front of the house.

Mooney joined the Navy when he was 18 years old and was one of the 16 million men who served in World War II, according to Honor Flight Bluegrass.

“I read things in history books now, and I think, I remember that!,” Mooney joked. “Makes me a really old coot now.”

He served as a Gunners Mate, 3rd Class on the Destroyer USS Walker in the Pacific Theatre of Operations.

Happy Birthday, Mr. Mooney, and thank you for your service!

