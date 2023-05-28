Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Indiana WWII Navy Veteran Jack Mooney celebrates his 96th birthday

Indiana WWII Navy Veteran Jack Mooney celebrates his 96th birthday
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana World War II Navy Veteran celebrated his 96th birthday this weekend.

Honor Flight Bluegrass and KILROY organized a drive-by parade at Jack Mooney’s home in Georgetown on Saturday.

The parade began at 1 p.m. and went directly to his home on Estate Drive.

Guests were asked to bring signed birthday cards to drop off in a box in front of the house.

Mooney joined the Navy when he was 18 years old and was one of the 16 million men who served in World War II, according to Honor Flight Bluegrass.

“I read things in history books now, and I think, I remember that!,” Mooney joked. “Makes me a really old coot now.”

He served as a Gunners Mate, 3rd Class on the Destroyer USS Walker in the Pacific Theatre of Operations.

Happy Birthday, Mr. Mooney, and thank you for your service!

For more details on Mooney’s story, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared the video on social media in May after a trip to the Louisville Zoo.
Family shares heartfelt moment as Louisville Zoo orangutan asks to see newborn
$1.7 million of illegal narcotics money
Clarksville police seize $1.7 million of illegal narcotics money
Cities outside the Louisville Metro are encountering young car thieves who are armed, organized...
Young armed car thieves target neighborhoods in cities outside Louisville Metro
The shooting happened in the 600 block of Country Club Road shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday.
Woman killed in double shooting near Zorn Avenue identified
Coroner identifies 32-year-old man hit by car, killed on Outer Loop

Latest News

Louisville rescue agencies working recovery operation after ‘man overboard’ call near Captain’s Quarters
Doss High School
JCPS Police, LMPD investigating break in at Doss High School
Indiana WWII Navy Veteran Jack Mooney celebrates his 96th birthday
Common Memorial Day weekend injuries and illnesses