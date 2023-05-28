JCPS Police, LMPD investigating break in at Doss High School
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police said a person broke into Doss High School over the weekend.
Calls came in reporting a person inside the building around 12 p.m. Saturday, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
JCPS confirmed the break-in and said there were no reports of damage.
Officers detained the person while JCPS Security was en route.
No other information was provided.
