JCPS Police, LMPD investigating break in at Doss High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police said a person broke into Doss High School over the weekend.

Calls came in reporting a person inside the building around 12 p.m. Saturday, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

JCPS confirmed the break-in and said there were no reports of damage.

Officers detained the person while JCPS Security was en route.

No other information was provided.

