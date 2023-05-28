Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS Police, LMPD investigating break in at Doss High School

Doss High School
Doss High School(Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police said a person broke into Doss High School over the weekend.

Calls came in reporting a person inside the building around 12 p.m. Saturday, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

JCPS confirmed the break-in and said there were no reports of damage.

Officers detained the person while JCPS Security was en route. 

No other information was provided.

