LMPD: 3 people including teenager sent to hospital after series of overnight shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating three separate shootings that happened early Sunday.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said two of the shootings happened in the Portland neighborhood and one in Beechmont.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Bank Street and North 29th Street.

Officers arrived and found a teenager shot. Smiley said he was conscious and alert when he was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital.

Detectives said they believe the teen was outside when he was shot.

Officers were later called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Alford Avenue around 4 a.m. and found a man shot.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Around 5:30 a.m., police were called to respond to the 4500 block of South 3rd Street and found another man shot.

Investigators said the man was shot at another location nearby and ran to the business for help.

Smiley said he was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD said none of the shootings are related.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is encouraged to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

