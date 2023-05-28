Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Woman killed in hit-and-run on West Broadway

(MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday on West Broadway.

Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said police responded to West Broadway and South 31st Street around 3:30 a.m.

Investigators said a man and a woman were crossing the street when the woman was hit by a car. The man was uninjured.

Smiley said the woman died at the scene before she could be taken to the hospital. The driver fled the scene before police arrived.

Investigators are working to determine the potential make and model of the vehicle.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit continues to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared the video on social media in May after a trip to the Louisville Zoo.
Family shares heartfelt moment as Louisville Zoo orangutan asks to see newborn
Cities outside the Louisville Metro are encountering young car thieves who are armed, organized...
Young armed car thieves target neighborhoods in cities outside Louisville Metro
$1.7 million of illegal narcotics money
Clarksville police seize $1.7 million of illegal narcotics money
The shooting happened in the 600 block of Country Club Road shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday.
Woman killed in double shooting near Zorn Avenue identified
LMPD: Man hit by car, killed on Outer Loop

Latest News

Generic police tape
LMPD: 3 people including teenager sent to hospital after series of overnight shootings
Victor Espinoza rides American Pharoah to victory in the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby...
A look at what’s being done to try and keep horses from dying while racing
A look at what’s being done to try and keep horses from dying while racing
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Catalpa Street just before 9...
Man in hospital after shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood