LMPD: Woman killed in hit-and-run on West Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday on West Broadway.

Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said police responded to West Broadway and South 31st Street around 3:30 a.m.

Investigators said a man and a woman were crossing the street when the woman was hit by a car. The man was uninjured.

Smiley said the woman died at the scene before she could be taken to the hospital. The driver fled the scene before police arrived.

Investigators are working to determine the potential make and model of the vehicle.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit continues to investigate.

