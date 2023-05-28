Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville rescue agencies working recovery operation after ‘man overboard’ call near Captain’s Quarters

(WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville first responders are working a recovery operation, searching for a body in the Ohio River.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, LMPD’s River Unit was contacted by the Harrods Creek Fire Department for assistance regarding a water rescue.

Harrods Creek Fire had been dispatched on a ‘man overboard’ call from a boat near Captain’s Quarters in Prospect.

LMPD’s Eighth Division, River and Air Units responded, along with the Middletown Fire Department.  

Divers searched throughout the night and returned Sunday morning to resume what is now a recovery operation.  

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting.

