Man in hospital after shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Catalpa Street just before 9...
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Catalpa Street just before 9 p.m.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Saturday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Catalpa Street just before 9 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Smiley said the investigation found that the man had been in an argument with another man before being shot.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

