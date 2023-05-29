Contact Troubleshooters
3 in hospital after house fire in Crescent Hill neighborhood

Reports for a house fire in the 200 block of Kennedy Court came in around 7:15 p.m.
Reports for a house fire in the 200 block of Kennedy Court came in around 7:15 p.m.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people are in the hospital after a fire in the Crescent Hill neighborhood Sunday evening, according to the Louisville Fire Department.

Reports for a house fire in the 200 block of Kennedy Court came in around 7:15 p.m., Fire Chief Gregory Frederick said.

Six units responded within two minutes, bringing 26 firefighters to the scene, according to officials.

Once firefighters arrived on scene, they received a report of people still being inside the house. Frederick said rescue operations were started immediately.

According to officials, crews were able to find and remove three people from the house, however, a dog died in the fire.

EMS transported the three people to UofL Hospital. Frederick said their conditions are unknown at this time.

Due to the size of the fire, Frederick said more units were called in, bringing around 30 more firefighters.

Officials said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. LFD’s Arson Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Frederick said no injuries were reported among the firefighters.

