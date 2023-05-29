3rd victim rescued from Crescent Hill house fire dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WAVE) – Louisville Fire & Rescue said all three people pulled from a burning Crescent Hill neighborhood home Sunday evening have died.

Lt. Col. Jason Golladay said the victims died after being taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.

The names of the victims have yet to be released by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, but Golladay said one was in their 80s and the other in their 50s.

The third victim is a person in their 50s.

The fire broke out around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of Kennedy Court.

Firefighters arrived within two minutes and were told there were people still inside the home.

After being rescued by Louisville firefighters, the three were taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.

Chief Greg Frederick said additional crews were called to the scene due to the size of the fire.

Louisville Metro Arson Bureau is working to determine the cause of the fire.

