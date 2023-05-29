Cooking through the Calendar: Easy Breakfast Tortilla Pizza

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re looking for an easy way to start the day, try this breakfast tortilla pizza!

RECIPE

• Nonstick cooking spray

• 1 (8 inch) whole-wheat tortilla

• 1 cup spinach • 3 medium eggs

• 1/2 medium tomato, diced

• Dash of salt and pepper

• 1/4 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1. Wash hands with warm water and soap, scrubbing for at least 20 seconds.

2. Spray a 10-inch skillet with nonstick spray and place tortilla inside.

3. Place spinach over the tortilla and make three slight wells with spinach. Crack an egg into each well so that it can be cut into three triangles once done.

4. Sprinkle tomatoes, salt, pepper, and mozzarella over the eggs.

5. Cover with lid and cook on medium-low heat for 12 minutes, or until egg yolk is cooked through.

6. Remove from heat and slice into three wedges with one egg each to serve.

7. Store leftovers in the refrigerator within 2 hours.

Makes 3 servings Serving size: 1/3 of pizza Cost per recipe: $3.25 Cost per serving: $1.08

