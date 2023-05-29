FORECAST: Trading scattered storms for heat later this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons

Drier later in the week as a less humid air pushes in

1st 90s of 2023 likely by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will be mostly clear tonight as temperatures make it down into the 50s and lower 60s by Tuesday morning.

A patch or two of fog is possible in valleys and near bodies of water early Tuesday as you head back to work or school. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s on Tuesday afternoon as a few scattered thunderstorms fire up. Most areas will stay dry and severe weather is not expected.

An Air Quality Alert for sensitive groups will be in effect for Louisville on Tuesday. Any storm activity on the radar Tuesday afternoon will fade away by Tuesday night, leaving us with a partly cloudy sky and muggier air. Lows will be in the 60s.

We’ll see one more day with a scattered storm chance on Wednesday as temperatures climb into the 80s once again.

While a stray afternoon storm is still possible on Thursday, most of the activity will be southwest of us as a boundary pushes the more humid air out of our region. This leaves us with a drier pattern in time for the weekend with our 1st 90s of 2023 possible!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.