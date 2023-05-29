Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man apparently commits suicide while in LMDC custody

The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two investigations are underway after a man being held at Louisville Metro Corrections died in an apparent suicide.

LMDC says officers were alerted around 7:30 p.m. Sunday that a male inmate was in distress. Officers found the 28-year-old man, had apparently hanged himself. Louisville Metro EMS was called while officers immediately began medical treatment, but the man was unable to be revived.

Chief Jerry Collins said he has initiated an internal investigation by the Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit. Collins has activated the Metro Corrections Peer Support Team and said mental health services were made available for incarcerated individuals who may have been impacted by the man’s death.

The Louisville Metro Police Public Integrity Unit is also conducting a separate investigation.

The name of the inmate has not been released. His next of kin is being contacted by he Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared the video on social media in May after a trip to the Louisville Zoo.
Family shares heartfelt moment as Louisville Zoo orangutan asks to see newborn
$1.7 million of illegal narcotics money
Clarksville police seize $1.7 million of illegal narcotics money
Louisville rescue agencies working recovery operation after ‘man overboard’ call near Captain’s Quarters
Generic police tape
LMPD: 3 people including teenager sent to hospital after series of overnight shootings
Woman killed in hit-and-run on West Broadway identified

Latest News

Craig Stone, 47, is charged with attempted murder after shooting a man during an argument of...
Police: Argument over lawn mower led to Park DuValle neighborhood shooting
On Sunday, the family of Trent “TJ” Taylor hosted a rally at Jefferson square park.
Family of man killed at Shively Animal Clinic seeks justice
Nathan Wimsatt
Parents of Spencer County teen create scholarship in his name to keep his memory alive
Reports for a house fire in the 200 block of Kennedy Court came in around 7:15 p.m.
3 in hospital after house fire in Crescent Hill neighborhood