Man apparently commits suicide while in LMDC custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two investigations are underway after a man being held at Louisville Metro Corrections died in an apparent suicide.

LMDC says officers were alerted around 7:30 p.m. Sunday that a male inmate was in distress. Officers found the 28-year-old man, had apparently hanged himself. Louisville Metro EMS was called while officers immediately began medical treatment, but the man was unable to be revived.

Chief Jerry Collins said he has initiated an internal investigation by the Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit. Collins has activated the Metro Corrections Peer Support Team and said mental health services were made available for incarcerated individuals who may have been impacted by the man’s death.

The Louisville Metro Police Public Integrity Unit is also conducting a separate investigation.

The name of the inmate has not been released. His next of kin is being contacted by he Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

