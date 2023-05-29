Mayor Greenberg hosts his first Hike, Bike and Paddle since taking office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Craig Greenberg continued the Memorial Day tradition of the Mayor’s Hike, Bike, and Paddle. It’s a tradition that has been passed down from mayor to mayor. This is Greenberg’s first time hosting the event since taking office.

The event was held at the Waterfront Park Great Lawn for the first time in several years.

The whole purpose is to get active. Those taking part had several options: a four mile walk, 15.7 mile bike ride for Iroquois Park and back, or paddle on the Ohio River. There were other activities to help people get active, including pickleball, Zumba, and cricket with the Louisville Cricket Club.

He’s usually known for running, but this year Mayor Greenberg hopped on a bike instead.

“I think it’s absolutely wonderful,” he said with a smile. “We’re just trying to encourage more people to come downtown, come to Waterfront Park. Enjoy it. Whether it’s on a holiday weekend like this or just a regular weekday or weekend. There’s so much to do at Waterfront Park and at Downtown Louisville.”

The Hike, Bike and Paddle is a bi-annual event held on Memorial Day and Labor Day every year.

