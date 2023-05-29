Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Mayor Greenberg hosts his first Hike, Bike and Paddle since taking office

There were plenty of bicyclists taking park in the 2023 Mayor's, Hike, Bike and Paddle.
There were plenty of bicyclists taking park in the 2023 Mayor's, Hike, Bike and Paddle.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Craig Greenberg continued the Memorial Day tradition of the Mayor’s Hike, Bike, and Paddle. It’s a tradition that has been passed down from mayor to mayor. This is Greenberg’s first time hosting the event since taking office.

The event was held at the Waterfront Park Great Lawn for the first time in several years.

The whole purpose is to get active. Those taking part had several options: a four mile walk, 15.7 mile bike ride for Iroquois Park and back, or paddle on the Ohio River. There were other activities to help people get active, including pickleball, Zumba, and cricket with the Louisville Cricket Club.

He’s usually known for running, but this year Mayor Greenberg hopped on a bike instead.

“I think it’s absolutely wonderful,” he said with a smile. “We’re just trying to encourage more people to come downtown, come to Waterfront Park. Enjoy it. Whether it’s on a holiday weekend like this or just a regular weekday or weekend. There’s so much to do at Waterfront Park and at Downtown Louisville.”

The Hike, Bike and Paddle is a bi-annual event held on Memorial Day and Labor Day every year.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared the video on social media in May after a trip to the Louisville Zoo.
Family shares heartfelt moment as Louisville Zoo orangutan asks to see newborn
$1.7 million of illegal narcotics money
Clarksville police seize $1.7 million of illegal narcotics money
Louisville rescue agencies working recovery operation after ‘man overboard’ call near Captain’s Quarters
Generic police tape
LMPD: 3 people including teenager sent to hospital after series of overnight shootings
Coroner identifies 32-year-old man hit by car, killed on Outer Loop

Latest News

One person has died and two others remain in critical condition after being pulled from a...
Victim rescued from Crescent Hill house fire dies
Craig Stone, 47, is charged with attempted murder after shooting a man during an argument of...
Police: Argument over lawn mower led to Park DuValle neighborhood shooting
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Man apparently commits suicide while in LMDC custody
On Sunday, the family of Trent “TJ” Taylor hosted a rally at Jefferson square park.
Family of man killed at Shively Animal Clinic seeks justice