New Albany holds annual Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Day service

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens gathered in New Albany’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Plaza for the annual Memorial Day Service.

Several organizations participated in the presentation of wreaths and there was a tribute for all gold star families at Hobart Beach Post number 1693.

”I have been here every year for practically the last 30 years since my son passed away,” Earl Hilgert said.

Hilgert’s son, Christopher Keith Hilgert, went to New Albany High School before he joined the armored tank division at Fort Knox.

He then went to Berlin, Germany, and Kansas before he was deployed to Somalia.

”He had two guys that he worked with,” Hilgert said. “There was another guy driving around Mogadishu, the main road they all drive on. He was there less than 48 hours...and he was gone. The only blessing I have [is that] he had no pain.”

Vice Commander of the Sons of America Legion Post 42, Michael Aemmer, said he had several family members who served.

He comes out every year to show his thanks to his family and those who served the country.

”My uncle Robert was a sergeant in the army,” Aemmer said. “Served under a general patent. My uncle Fred was a Bombardier in the Navy. My dad was a CB, worked on the ground in the Navy. I am so proud of the service that our family, our forefathers, gave to this country. I come out every year to show my thanks for them.”

The ceremony ended with the crowd singing God Bless America.

