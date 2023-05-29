Parents of Spencer County teen create scholarship in his name to keep his memory alive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On April 29th, 18-year old Nathan Wimsatt was driving on Lilly Pike in Spencer County when he lost control of his car.

He crashed into an embankment and was ejected from the car. He died at the scene.

This weekend his community showed out to honor his memory, and give other kids the opportunities that he never had.

Dozens of people gathered at Spencer High School for a fundraiser in his name.

“With it being a holiday weekend, everyone could’ve stayed away,” fundraiser organizer David Walls said. “They could’ve barbequed at their house, they could’ve gone to the lake, they could’ve done anything. Instead everybody came down here to come together for this outstanding cause.”

That cause is a scholarship in Nathan’s name.

“We had just gone through the scholarship application process, the college admission process, we know how expensive and stressful that is for high school students, 17-18 year olds,” Nathan’s father, Brian Wimsatt said.

The scholarship will be for high school students who are going into vocational training or traditional college.

Nathan was just recently admitted to the University of Kentucky, and his dad said Nathan was excited for the next chapter of his life.

“While my son can’t go to college, he’s never going to be able to attend college. His memory will live on in some other student, some other worthy individual when they go to college,” Wimsatt said.

Wimsatt said it’s been hard for the family, but he said helping kids go to college helps them in their healing process.

As they continue to heal and help, people from the community marvel at their strength.

“To turn such a terrible tragedy, into something that’s going to help out other people and keep his memory alive, that’s absolutely amazing,” said Walls.

“Everybody that’s here, they’re hear to remember my son Nathan,” Wimsatt said. “Some of them know him personally with stories, others just heard his story and it touched their heart and they came out.”

