Police: Argument over lawn mower led to Park DuValle neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting over a lawn mower.

Craig Stone, 47, is being held on a $75,000 cash bond at Louisville Metro Corrections. He is charged with attempted murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and tampering with physical evidence.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Catalpa St. Responding officers found the victim with gunshot wounds to the arm. He told police Stone shot him after the two argued over the victim’s lawn mower.

The victim said Stone made a threat to kill him just before pulling out a revolver and shooting him.

After obtaining a search warrant for Stone’s home, LMPD detectives found the gun, a .22 caliber revolver, inside a shop vac in Stone’s room.

The victim is expected to recover from the injuries.

Stone is scheduled to be arraigned this morning.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.