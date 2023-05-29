Victim rescued from Crescent Hill house fire dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WAVE) – One of three people pulled from a burning Crescent Hill neighborhood home Sunday evening has died.

Louisville Fire and Rescue says one of the victims died after being taken to UofL Hospital for treatment. The other victims remain in critical condition.

The fire broke out around 7:15 p.m. May 28 in the 200 block of Kennedy Court. Firefighters arrived within two minutes and were told there were people still inside the home. After being rescued by Louisville firefighters, the three were taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.

Chief Greg Frederick said additional crews were called to the scene due to the size of the fire.

The name of the persons killed and injured have not been released.

The Louisville Metro Arson Bureau is working to determine the cause of the fire.

