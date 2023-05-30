Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

1-year-old in dies after being left in hot car in Washington state

A 1-year-old child died after being left in a car outside of a hospital in Washington state. (KING via CNN Newsource)
By KING Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUYALLUP, Wash. (KING) - A 1-year-old child died after being left in a hot car in Puyallup, Washington.

Police said the child was in the vehicle while the foster mother went into work at a hospital’s social services program.

“This is a tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the family and those who, everyone who was affected by this,” Puyallup Police Capt. Don Bourbon said.

It happened Wednesday when police say the temperatures outside were in the 70s but topped 100 degrees inside the car.

Police said the mother offering foster care for the child became distracted and left them in her car as she went to work.

Hours later, she returned to the car and rushed the child into the hospital, but it was too late.

“As it does get warmer, lives are hectic right now with everything, a lot going on in everyone’s families and lives, and throughout the world. So it’s a good time to slow down and kind of take a double take and be aware of what we have around us and our families,” Bourbon said.

The hospital released a statement saying, “A tragic incident took place at the Good Samaritan campus Wednesday involving an employee and their child. This incident also impacted a number of our other team members. MultiCare has offered a number of paths for support for our employees. We extend our condolences to everyone involved.”

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people have died after being pulled from a burning home on May 28, 2023 in Louisville's...
3rd victim rescued from Crescent Hill house fire dies
Craig Stone, 47, is charged with attempted murder after shooting a man during an argument of...
Police: Argument over lawn mower led to Park DuValle neighborhood shooting
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Man apparently commits suicide while in LMDC custody
The Hittle family shared the video on social media in May after a trip to the Louisville Zoo.
Family returns to Louisville Zoo following viral orangutan video
Louisville rescue agencies working recovery operation after ‘man overboard’ call near Captain’s Quarters

Latest News

FILE - Elizabeth Holmes, then the CEO of Theranos, speaks at the Fortune Global Forum on Nov....
The day has arrived for Elizabeth Holmes to report to a Texas prison
Passengers aboard the Carnival Sunshine dealt with a scary end to their vacation as the cruise...
Passengers recount Carnival Sunshine taking on rough seas during return to port
Mayor condemns 'reckless' Memorial Day boardwalk shooting
RAW: Bystanders flee shooting on Hollywood Beach boardwalk