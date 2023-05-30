37-year-old woman shot, killed in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood identified

Contact Troubleshooters
By Elisa Schwartzmiller and Julia Huffman
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the woman killed in a shooting in the Smoketown Jackson neighborhood.

Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said around 7:30 p.m. Monday evening, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Finzer Street.

While officers were responding, the location of the shooting was changed to the 400 block of East Broadway.

Officers found a woman shot. She was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

On Tuesday, the Jefferson County coroner identified the woman as 37-year-old Amanda Miller.

There are no known suspects at this time. Detectives are canvassing the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal.

