37-year-old woman shot, killed in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the woman killed in a shooting in the Smoketown Jackson neighborhood.
Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said around 7:30 p.m. Monday evening, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Finzer Street.
While officers were responding, the location of the shooting was changed to the 400 block of East Broadway.
Officers found a woman shot. She was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.
On Tuesday, the Jefferson County coroner identified the woman as 37-year-old Amanda Miller.
There are no known suspects at this time. Detectives are canvassing the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.