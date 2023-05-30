Bullitt County man facing child sexual exploitation charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County man is facing child sexual exploitation charges.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Dustin Richardson Scott, 29, was arrested on May 25 on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Scott was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch started this investigation after learning the suspect was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Equipment that was used to do these crimes were taken into KSP’s forensic laboratory custody for examination.

Dustin Scott is being charged with ten counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, victim under 12-years-old and five counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

Scott is being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.

