Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Evansville veteran reacts to elimination of military income tax

By 2024, Hoosier members of the armed forces will be exempt from state individual income taxes.
By 2024, Hoosier members of the armed forces will be exempt from state individual income taxes.(wfie)
By Brady Williams
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In fiscal year 2024, military pay will be exempt from individual income taxes in the state of Indiana.

House Enrolled Act 1034 was formally signed into law earlier this month and takes effect on July 1.

“Oh I love it,” said Evansville veteran Paul Glover. “I think it should’ve been a law that should’ve been passed a long time ago.”

Glover works with the VFW, and he told 14 News on Memorial Day that he has worked with many veterans who struggled financially when their service ended.

He said sparing their military pay from income taxes could go a long way toward bolstering their savings.

“It gives a little bit more money back to that veteran for [the] sacrifice that [they] did,” he said.

Prior to HEA 1034, military personnel were exempted from the individual income tax up to $5,000.

When the full exemption takes effect in 2024, the Legislative Services Agency estimates that the state will lose $20 million in tax revenue in 2025. Local counties are expected to lose revenue as well.

Annually, that loss is estimated to grow anywhere from three to five percent.

Glover said that cost is something he and many veterans see as well worth incurring.

“It’s going to really help us in the long run,” he said.

Both the House and Senate passed the bill with no votes against.

There were ten excused legislators in the House, including local representatives Matt Hostettler and Cindy Ledbetter.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people have died after being pulled from a burning home on May 28, 2023 in Louisville's...
3rd victim rescued from Crescent Hill house fire dies
Craig Stone, 47, is charged with attempted murder after shooting a man during an argument of...
Police: Argument over lawn mower led to Park DuValle neighborhood shooting
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Man apparently commits suicide while in LMDC custody
Anyone with any information on a crime is encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at...
LMPD investigating after 5 people injured in 3 separate shootings
The Hittle family shared the video on social media in May after a trip to the Louisville Zoo.
Family returns to Louisville Zoo following viral orangutan video

Latest News

An officer with the New Albany, Ind. Police Department was wounded during an exchange of...
Man wanted in shooting of police officer in New Albany in custody
KSP investigating human remains found in Spencer County
The Louisville, Ky. skyline.
FORECAST: Brief downpour possible this afternoon
Anyone with any information on a crime is encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at...
LMPD investigating after 5 people injured in 3 separate shootings