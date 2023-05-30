FORECAST: Afternoon scattered storms give way to 90s by the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered storms Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, smaller chance by Thursday

Drier air pushes out storm chances by the weekend, but ushers in our first highs in the 90s of 2023

90s come to an end by mid-next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The radar has cleared out this evening and skies are even beginning to clear out as well.

Some patchy fog can’t be ruled out by Wednesday morning. We’ll see temperatures drop into the 60s tonight as muggy air remains in place.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up on the radar once again Wednesday afternoon as increased moisture and a weak boundary continue to push westward through the area. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 80s.

Shower and storm chances will nosedive Wednesday night as we lose the heating of the day, once again leaving us with a few clouds early on and clearing skies by Thursday morning. Lows will be in the 60s.

Partly cloudy skies and highs inching closer to 90° are in the forecast for Thursday. A few afternoon showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon hours, but most of the activity will be southwest of our area.

Friday looks to be the first 90°+ day of 2023 in Louisville as drier air takes hold, helping to accelerate warming during the afternoon.

We’ll keep things dry through the weekend, with only a tiny shower chance late in the day Sunday. We’ll stay in the lower 90s during this time.

A cold front moving in around Tuesday of next week will give us a higher storm chance and decrease our temperature for the middle part of next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.