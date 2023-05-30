Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Air Quality Alert in Effect Today

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dodging a few downpours the next few days
  • Stretch of 90-degree heat coming
  • No widespread rainfall in the outlook

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of sunshine this morning with an increase in cumulus clouds into the afternoon hours. One or two of those clouds could grow into brief downpours/t-storms with very little movement to them expected. An Air Quality Alert is also in effect today. Early evening downpours will quickly fade away through sunset with a partly cloudy sky overnight. Some patchy fog possible for any areas that pick up some rainfall today. We’ll see one more day with a scattered storm chance on Wednesday as temperatures climb into the 80s once again. Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the 60s.

The afternoon t-storm chances will ease down for the end of the week and the heat starts to take over the headlines. Expect highs in the 90s for the first time this year with little if any rainfall.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Most Read

Three people have died after being pulled from a burning home on May 28, 2023 in Louisville's...
3rd victim rescued from Crescent Hill house fire dies
Craig Stone, 47, is charged with attempted murder after shooting a man during an argument of...
Police: Argument over lawn mower led to Park DuValle neighborhood shooting
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Man apparently commits suicide while in LMDC custody
Louisville rescue agencies working recovery operation after ‘man overboard’ call near Captain’s Quarters
Reports for a house fire in the 200 block of Kennedy Court came in around 7:15 p.m.
3 in hospital after house fire in Crescent Hill neighborhood

Latest News

WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, May 30, 2023
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Blog 5/24
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Blog Update 5/23
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 5/22