FORECAST: Air Quality Alert in Effect Today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Dodging a few downpours the next few days

Stretch of 90-degree heat coming

No widespread rainfall in the outlook

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of sunshine this morning with an increase in cumulus clouds into the afternoon hours. One or two of those clouds could grow into brief downpours/t-storms with very little movement to them expected. An Air Quality Alert is also in effect today. Early evening downpours will quickly fade away through sunset with a partly cloudy sky overnight. Some patchy fog possible for any areas that pick up some rainfall today. We’ll see one more day with a scattered storm chance on Wednesday as temperatures climb into the 80s once again. Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the 60s.

The afternoon t-storm chances will ease down for the end of the week and the heat starts to take over the headlines. Expect highs in the 90s for the first time this year with little if any rainfall.

