KSP investigating human remains found in Spencer County

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A death investigation is underway in Spencer County after Kentucky State Police found human remains inside a home.

The discovery was made on May 29 around 4:15 p.m. when troopers from KSP Frankfort were sent to a home on Chatman Road on a structure fire. They found the remains inside the structure upon their arrival.

The remains have not been identified and the cause of death has not been determined.

KSP detectives have taken over the investigation.

