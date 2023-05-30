Contact Troubleshooters
KSP investigating human remains found in Spencer County

(WBKO)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A death investigation is underway in Spencer County after Kentucky State Police found human remains inside a home.

The discovery was made on May 29 around 4:15 p.m. when troopers from KSP Frankfort were sent to a home on Chatman Road on a structure fire. They found the remains inside the structure upon their arrival.

The remains have not been identified and the cause of death has not been determined.

KSP detectives have taken over the investigation.

