KSP releases bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting in Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police released bodycam footage on Tuesday of an officer-involved shooting back in February in the Valley Station neighborhood.

Videos were shared from three of the responding officers, Officer Alan Elder, Officer Adam Michael Key and Officer Alan Travis Elder, as they responded to the 9100 block of Chenault Road around 5:42 p.m.

On Sunday, February 19, officers were called to respond to a mental health complaint of a woman who police said has a known history of having mental health crises.

When officers arrived, they saw 52-year-old Candy Basil holding and waving a gun in the middle of the street.

In a statement released by KSP Public Affairs Commander Captain Paul Blanton, Basil had been striking her vehicle with a firearm and pointing the firearm at neighboring residences.

Officers are seen in the bodycam footage giving continuous verbal commands for Basil to “drop the weapon.”

Basil appeared to advance toward officers with the firearm.

Wyatt, a 19-year veteran of LMPD, fired two rounds, striking her.

Body and dashcam footage shows responding officers providing Basil with first aid and removing her weapon.

Basil was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital for medical treatment. Officials said she was alert and conscious while being taken to the hospital and should survive her injuries.

No officers or other members of the community were injured.

The investigation remains ongoing and is being handled by KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team.

KSP said they are not releasing any further details while the investigation remains open.

(Audio is not recorded for 30 seconds after the video cameras start recording)

GRAPHIC WARNING - VIDEO DISCRETION IS ADVISED

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.