LMPD investigating after 5 people injured in 3 separate shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Within a span of 15 minutes, five people were found injured Tuesday morning from three different locations across Louisville.

Around 1:15 a.m., two men who had both been shot showed to up to UofL Health’s Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.

Louisville Metro police officers later learned the original location of the shooting was off Shanks Lane near the Green Meadows Cemetery. Police said both men were alert and conscious at the time.

Just five minutes later, officers were notified that another man had been shot. This one was off Rockford Lane near Cane Run Park.

Officers found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to University Hospital.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called out to North 34th Street near I-264 on a report of shots fired.

They found two men with gunshot wounds. Both of them were taken to the hospital and police said they should both be alright.

Officers said there are currently no known suspects and none of the shootings appear to be related.

The Louisville Metro Police Department Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating these shootings and working to find any tips that could lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal by clicking or tapping here.

