Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD investigating after 5 people injured in 3 separate shootings

WAVE News Alert
WAVE News Alert(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Within a span of 15 minutes, five people were found injured Tuesday morning from three different locations across Louisville.

Around 1:15 a.m., two men who had both been shot showed to up to UofL Health’s Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.

Louisville Metro police officers later learned the original location of the shooting was off Shanks Lane near the Green Meadows Cemetery. Police said both men were alert and conscious at the time.

Just five minutes later, officers were notified that another man had been shot. This one was off Rockford Lane near Cane Run Park.

Officers found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to University Hospital.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called out to North 34th Street near I-264 on a report of shots fired.

They found two men with gunshot wounds. Both of them were taken to the hospital and police said they should both be alright.

Officers said there are currently no known suspects and none of the shootings appear to be related.

The Louisville Metro Police Department Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating these shootings and working to find any tips that could lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people have died after being pulled from a burning home on May 28, 2023 in Louisville's...
3rd victim rescued from Crescent Hill house fire dies
Craig Stone, 47, is charged with attempted murder after shooting a man during an argument of...
Police: Argument over lawn mower led to Park DuValle neighborhood shooting
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Man apparently commits suicide while in LMDC custody
Louisville rescue agencies working recovery operation after ‘man overboard’ call near Captain’s Quarters
Reports for a house fire in the 200 block of Kennedy Court came in around 7:15 p.m.
3 in hospital after house fire in Crescent Hill neighborhood

Latest News

Woman in hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood
Woman dies after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood
Family returns to Louisville Zoo following viral orangutan video
Three more names enshrined into Patriots Peace Memorial
Mayor Greenberg and rabbi Robert Slosberg
Kentucky’s longest-serving rabbi honored after announcing 42-year retirement