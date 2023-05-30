Man accused of shooting police officer in New Albany charged with attempted murder

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) – The City of New Albany said the man wanted in connection with the shooting of a police officer has been taken into custody and charged with attempted murder.

The shooting happened on Tuesday in the area of 15th and Market in downtown New Albany around 11:30 a.m.

Corporal Andrew Byrne was shot while trying to arrest 29-year-old Barry Sowders of New Albany.

Chief Todd Bailey of the New Albany police said officers were “actively searching” for Sowders when the gunfire was exchanged.

Sgt. Carey Huls of Indiana State Police Sellersburg said Sowders was wanted for firing shots at a woman shortly before.

Huls said the Byrne returned fire after he was shot, hitting Sowders.

Both Byrne and Sowders were rushed to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

New Albany Police Department released an update saying Byrne’s injuries are not life-threatening, and he is expected to recover.

“I want to thank all law enforcement and emergency services partners who assisted today,” NAPD said in a statement. “Indiana State Police, Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Jeffersonville Police Department, Clarksville Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Louisville Metro Police, Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office, Floyd County EMA, New Albany Fire Department, AMR, New Chaple Fire, Baptist Floyd Hospital, U of L Hospital, FBI, City of New Albany.

A special mention goes to the brave men and women of the New Albany Police Department and our Communications staff. Our staff, without consideration for their own personal safety rushed in to provide aid to Cpl Byrne and to protect the safety of our community. They did an excellent job while faced with extraordinary circumstances and prevailed by ensuring no innocent citizens were harmed. I am thankful each and every day I have the pleasure of working along side and representing these dedicated professionals.”

Sowders was charged with three counts of attempted murder and resisting law enforcement. He was treated and released from the hospital and is now at Jefferson County Metro Corrections awaiting extradition back to Indiana.

Mayor of the City of New Albany Jeff Gahan said he spoke with Byrne on the phone around 4:45 p.m., and said he is in good spirits.

“Today, we witnessed an example of outstanding police work by the New Albany Police Department,” Mayor Gahan said in a statement. “I want to thank Police Chief Todd Bailey, the officers of the New Albany Police Department, and all the supporting agencies for capturing the gunman.

New Albany Police Corporal Andrew Byrne was injured by gunfire after responding to a call to investigate a disturbance. I spoke with Corporal Byrne on the phone around 4:45pm, and he is in good spirits. I commend him for his bravery and plan to visit with him tomorrow.

All across the country, this type of violence is occurring more and more frequently. Our city’s recent investments in new police equipment, facilities, and training are more important now than ever.”

Bailey said he has asked ISP to take over the investigation and further information will be released by them.

