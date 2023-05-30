Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man wanted in shooting of police officer in New Albany in custody

An officer with the New Albany, Ind. Police Department was wounded during an exchange of...
An officer with the New Albany, Ind. Police Department was wounded during an exchange of gunfire with a man who fired on officers when they encountered him.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) – The City of New Albany says the man wanted in connection with the shooting of a police officer has been taken into custody.

Indiana State Police along with officers from multiple agencies remain on the scene in downtown New Albany.

Chief Todd Bailey said the suspect was “actively searching” for the suspect when gunfire was exchanged.

The wounded New Albany officer was rushed to UofL Hospital for treatment. Bailey said the suspect has also been wounded. He believes both the suspect and officer will recover.

Bailey said he has asked ISP to take over the investigation and further information will be released by them.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people have died after being pulled from a burning home on May 28, 2023 in Louisville's...
3rd victim rescued from Crescent Hill house fire dies
Craig Stone, 47, is charged with attempted murder after shooting a man during an argument of...
Police: Argument over lawn mower led to Park DuValle neighborhood shooting
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Man apparently commits suicide while in LMDC custody
Anyone with any information on a crime is encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at...
LMPD investigating after 5 people injured in 3 separate shootings
The Hittle family shared the video on social media in May after a trip to the Louisville Zoo.
Family returns to Louisville Zoo following viral orangutan video

Latest News

KSP investigating human remains found in Spencer County
Anyone with any information on a crime is encouraged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at...
LMPD investigating after 5 people injured in 3 separate shootings
Woman in hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood
Woman dies after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood
Mayor Greenberg and rabbi Robert Slosberg
Kentucky’s longest-serving rabbi honored after announcing 42-year retirement