Man wanted in shooting of police officer in New Albany in custody

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) – The City of New Albany says the man wanted in connection with the shooting of a police officer has been taken into custody.

Indiana State Police along with officers from multiple agencies remain on the scene in downtown New Albany.

Chief Todd Bailey said the suspect was “actively searching” for the suspect when gunfire was exchanged.

The wounded New Albany officer was rushed to UofL Hospital for treatment. Bailey said the suspect has also been wounded. He believes both the suspect and officer will recover.

Bailey said he has asked ISP to take over the investigation and further information will be released by them.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.